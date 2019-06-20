UrduPoint.com
India Paceman Bumrah Says Accuracy Key On World Cup Wickets

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:55 PM

Jasprit Bumrah says India's pacemen are focusing on accuracy as they plot how to contain their World Cup opponents on unhelpful English wickets

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Jasprit Bumrah says India's pacemen are focusing on accuracy as they plot how to contain their World Cup opponents on unhelpful English wickets.

Bumrah, the world's top-ranked bowler in one-day internationals, has claimed five wickets in his three outings, with heavyweights India unbeaten in the 10-team table.

The 25-year-old, with an unorthodox sling-arm action, said pitches in England were the flattest in the world, forcing bowlers to work hard.

"England has the flattest wickets. I felt England is the most difficult place for a bowler. There is usually no help," Bumrah said ahead of India's game against Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday.

"You feel that the ball will swing in cloudy conditions, but the ball doesn't swing or seam. At that time you rely on your accuracy." Bumrah is likely to share the new ball with Mohammed Shami after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out for two or three games after injuring his hamstring.

Bumrah said a change in seam partner would not affect his plans.

"We're just focusing on our strengths. When I'm bowling with Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar), we're discussing that," said Bumrah.

"I've played with Shami before, the three of us have played before too. We're just focusing on what we have to do, it doesn't affect us." Opener Shikhar Dhawan's exit midway into the tournament with a broken finger is the biggest blow so far for fancied India.

But Bumrah said Virat Kohli's side had quality back-up, with Rishabh Pant called in as the replacement for Dhawan.

"Obviously it's unfortunate. He played a really good innings against Australia, he's a very important member," said Bumrah.

"But we've got a lot of faith in ourselves, we've got a good balance. We are not worried about the changes. The people who come in as replacements are also equally good and they can take care of the situations."

