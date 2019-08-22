UrduPoint.com
India-Pakistan Davis Cup Tie Postponed Over Security Fears

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:31 PM

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie postponed over security fears

The upcoming Davis Cup tie between hosts Pakistan and India has been postponed amid security fears, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said Thursday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The upcoming Davis Cup tie between hosts Pakistan and India has been postponed amid security fears, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said Thursday.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had requested the game's world body to either postpone or move the Asia/Oceania Group I tie scheduled in September out of Pakistan following rising political tensions between the two nations.

Relations between the neighbours are badly strained after India revoked the special autonomy status of Held Kashmir, which the nuclear-armed rivals have fought two wars over since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

The ITF, which was earlier satisfied with the security situation at the venue in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, said it was postponing the tie under "exceptional circumstance".

"Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad, due to be played on 14-15 September," the ITF said in a statement. It said, "The ITF will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and the Davis Cup Committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie."

