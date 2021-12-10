India-Pakistan should play bilateral series regularly: Imad Wasim

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim believed cricket can unite nations saying India and Pakistan should play bilateral series regularly against each other as it would be great for both countries

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim believed cricket can unite nations saying India and Pakistan should play bilateral series regularly against each other as it would be great for both countries.

"As a player you always want to compete at the highest level and against the best teams which is why these games are so special for us. I feel that being two world-class teams, India and Pakistan should play regularly against each other.

"But having said that, I also understand that there are political reasons which prevent this from happening. This is sad because sports, especially cricket, can unite nations and I do think that we should have bilateral series between the two countries. Not only this will be good for the game of cricket, but it will also be great for both countries and for humanity too," Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

Speaking about the loss to Australia in the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup after being unbeaten in the Super 12 stage, Imad said it was devastating as the momentum and talent we had, we should have won the T20 World Cup.

"Winning and losing is part of cricket, but the outcome of that game was really disappointing.

But, at the same time we were really happy with how we played in the tournament. It was really pleasing to see the team gel and showcase their talent and realise their potential.

"Many people going into the tournament said that we are inconsistent and incapable of performing at a high level regularly, but we showed that we are a very good side and we played a lot of good cricket which I hope we can carry into the next edition of the World Cup where I feel we can go deeper into the tournament and who knows, maybe lift the trophy."To a question on being rested for the upcoming series against West Indies, he said Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam spoke to me about this before they named the squads. "They wanted to give a chance to youngsters and rest some of the senior players. Hopefully I'll be back for the next series after West Indies. I respect the decision, and don't have any problems with this because if they want to do that then I hope the youngsters perform well in the series against West Indies. Not playing in this series is not the end of the world for me and I'm ok with this decision," he said.