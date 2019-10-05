UrduPoint.com
India Press For Big Target In South Africa Test

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 02:57 PM

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara took India to a second innings lead of 246 on day four of the opening Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam, India, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara took India to a second innings lead of 246 on day four of the opening Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Sharma and Pujara put on 154 runs for the second wicket to frustrate South Africa after the loss of opener Mayank Agarwal for seven.

The hosts were 175 for one at tea with Sharma on 84 and Pujara on 75.

Sharma, who made 176 in India's first innings of 502 for seven declared, survived a reprieve on 50 when he was caught at the boundary rope off Dane Piedt. Replays indicated that fielder Senuran Muthusamy's foot had touched the rope however.

Pujara matched his partner's attacking play with a string of boundaries off spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Maharaj struck before lunch with the wicket of Agarwal, who hit 215 in the first innings, but the bowlers failed to make further inroads.

Earlier India's off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a haul of seven wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 431 in the morning session.

Ashwin got overnight batsman Maharaj out for nine and then trapped Kagiso Rabada, leaving the Proteas 71 runs behind.

Muthusamy made an unbeaten 33 after South Africa resumed on 385 for eight.

