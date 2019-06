MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::India reached 150-1 runs in 25.3 overs in their match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma (86) and Virat Kohli (3) were at the crease while KL Rahul (57) was the only wicket down.