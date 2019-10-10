UrduPoint.com
India Reach 77-1 After South Africa Claim Sharma In 2nd Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:07 PM

India reach 77-1 after South Africa claim Sharma in 2nd Test

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada struck early to claim Rohit Sharma's wicket but India clawed back to make 77-1 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test on Thursday

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada struck early to claim Rohit Sharma's wicket but India clawed back to make 77-1 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test on Thursday.

Rabada got Sharma -- who hit two centuries in the first game -- edging a ball into the gloves of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for 14.

The hosts, who lead the three-match series 1-0, slipped to 25 for one in the 10th over after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in Pune.

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal then took charge to rebuild the innings with positive batting that took him to 34, with Cheteshwar Pujara on 19.

The pair had put on 52 runs by lunch.

Agarwal, who also scored a double century in Visakhapatnam, hit debutant paceman Anrich Nortje for three boundaries in one over.

Six of his seven fours have come against Nortje, who remained one of the three quicks used by skipper Faf du Plessis in the morning session, alongside spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Maharaj was introduced in the 20th over and Pujara greeted the bowlers' left-arm spin with two boundaries.

Victory for India in the series will see them beat the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia.

