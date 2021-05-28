UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, S.Asia Teams To Be Vaccinated Before Tokyo Olympics: IOC

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:34 PM

India, S.Asia teams to be vaccinated before Tokyo Olympics: IOC

Olympic delegations from India and five South Asian neighbours will be vaccinated before the Tokyo Games, organisers said Friday, as concern rises over the risks of coronavirus variants spreading at the event

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Olympic delegations from India and five South Asian neighbours will be vaccinated before the Tokyo Games, organisers said Friday, as concern rises over the risks of coronavirus variants spreading at the event.

The move affects delegations coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Nepal, Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee said.

The six countries are all subject to Japan's highest level border restrictions, in part because of concern about the so-called Indian variant of the virus.

The IOC said national Olympic committees from the six countries had also agreed to conduct additional testing of delegation members, beyond the two tests within 96 hours of travel to Japan already required under current rules.

Details of the additional testing were not specified.

Tokyo 2020 organisers declined to say whether media and other participants coming from the six countries would have to be vaccinated to enter Japan, saying it was still consulting with the local government.

The IOC has said it expects up to 80 percent of those staying in the Olympic village during the Games to be vaccinated by the time they arrive in Japan.

But organisers are facing strong domestic opposition in Japan to hosting the Games this summer, with most backing further postponement or outright cancellation.

Japan is currently battling a fourth wave of virus infections and the government is extending a state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions until June 20, just over a month before the Games.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Sri Lanka Tokyo Japan Maldives Nepal June Border 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Media Event All From Government Asia Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia hails Assad's 'decisive' poll victory

1 minute ago

Sugar futures close lower

1 minute ago

Uzbekistan plans to raise GDP per capita to 2,500 ..

1 minute ago

Four European FMs to visit China

1 minute ago

Japan's unemployment rate rises in April for 1st t ..

14 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi is a great talent: Wasim Akram

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.