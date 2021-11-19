UrduPoint.com

India Seal T20 Series Win Over New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:15 PM

India seal T20 series win over New Zealand

India cruised to a second straight victory over World Cup runners-up New Zealand on Friday, giving new coach Rahul Dravid and new T20 captain Rohit Sharma their first series win

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :India cruised to a second straight victory over World Cup runners-up New Zealand on Friday, giving new coach Rahul Dravid and new T20 captain Rohit Sharma their first series win.

Set 154 in front of a packed crowd in Ranchi, India crossed the line in the 18th over having lost only three wickets, avenging their eight-wicket hammering by the Black Caps in the World Cup.

India got off to a slower start than New Zealand, making 45 in the power play compared to the visitors' 64.

But KL Rahul and Rohit, who took over as T20 captain from Virat Kohli after the World Cup, turned up the volume after the 10th over off some lacklustre bowling from Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult.

Rahul, who moved to his half-century in style with a low-trajectory six off Adam Milne, departed for 65 off 49 balls to a Glenn Philipps catch off the bowling of stand-in captain Tim Southee.

Rohit was dropped by Boult in the 10th over and went on to secure his 25th T20I half-century before handing a dolly catch to Martin Guptill to give Southee his second.

Suryakumar Yadav then chopped on for 1 to make it three wickets for Southee before Rishabh Pant finished the job with two successive sixes off Jimmy Neesham.

India made one change after the first match of the three-match series on Wednesday, with Harshal Patel replacing the injured Mohammed Siraj.

The visitors made three changes with Milne, Ish Sodhi and Neesham coming in for Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle. Skipper Kane Williamson is being rested for the series.

Related Topics

India Injured T20 World Job Ranchi Virat Kohli KL Rahul Mitchell Santner Rishabh Pant Harshal Patel From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania in Close Contact Over M ..

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania in Close Contact Over Migrant Crisis on Belarus Borde ..

1 minute ago
 First electric autonomous cargo ship launched in N ..

First electric autonomous cargo ship launched in Norway

1 minute ago
 Bottas quickest ahead of Gasly in Qatar practice

Bottas quickest ahead of Gasly in Qatar practice

1 minute ago
 US in Touch With Oil Producers, China to Ensure Vi ..

US in Touch With Oil Producers, China to Ensure Vital Supplies Available - White ..

1 minute ago
 Govt ready to sit with opposition for amending any ..

Govt ready to sit with opposition for amending any legislation: Ali Khan

12 minutes ago
 US Envoy Speaks to Russia's Ryabkov, China's Ma to ..

US Envoy Speaks to Russia's Ryabkov, China's Ma to Align Approaches Ahead of JCP ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.