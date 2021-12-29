India set South Africa target of 305 to win first Test

South Africa require 305 runs to win the first Test after they bowled out India for 174 in their second innings on the fourth day at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :South Africa require 305 runs to win the first Test after they bowled out India for 174 in their second innings on the fourth day at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday: Brief scores: India 327 and 174 (R.

