UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Skittled For 165 In First Test Against New Zealand

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:20 AM

India skittled for 165 in first Test against New Zealand

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Debutant Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee combined to wrap up India's first innings for 165 on the second morning of the first Test in Wellington on Saturday.

India, after resuming at 122 for five, saw their last five wickets fall for only 43 runs.

Jamieson finished with figures of four for 39 while Southee took four for 49.

The India tail was exposed with back-to-back wickets in the fourth over of the morning.

First to fall was Rishabh Pant who was run out for 19 by Ajaz Patel with a pinpoint throw from 20 metres.

Pant had added nine to his overnight total in a bright start that included belting Patel over the mid-wicket boundary for six off the fourth ball of the morning and he had reason to feel he was hard done by with his dismissal.

Ajinkya Rahane had dabbed a Southee delivery towards Patel at point and took off for a quick single and Pant, reluctant to start running, was well short of the crease when Patel's side-on throw crashed into the stumps.

Ravi Ashwin went to the middle and was bowled first ball by Southee with a delivery that swung away late and clattered into the off-stump.

Rahane progressed to 46 before his stubborn innings was ended by a Southee delivery that caught the edge of the bat and gave BJ Watling his third catch behind the stumps.

Jamieson accounted for Ishant Sharma who was also caught behind for five and Southee wrapped up the innings when he had Mohammed Shami caught for 21.

Related Topics

India Wellington Mohammed Shami BJ Watling Rishabh Pant From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

9 hours ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

9 hours ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

9 hours ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

9 hours ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.