India skittled for 165 in first Test against New Zealand

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Debutant Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee combined to wrap up India's first innings for 165 on the second morning of the first Test in Wellington on Saturday.

India, after resuming at 122 for five, saw their last five wickets fall for only 43 runs.

Jamieson finished with figures of four for 39 while Southee took four for 49.

The India tail was exposed with back-to-back wickets in the fourth over of the morning.

First to fall was Rishabh Pant who was run out for 19 by Ajaz Patel with a pinpoint throw from 20 metres.

Pant had added nine to his overnight total in a bright start that included belting Patel over the mid-wicket boundary for six off the fourth ball of the morning and he had reason to feel he was hard done by with his dismissal.

Ajinkya Rahane had dabbed a Southee delivery towards Patel at point and took off for a quick single and Pant, reluctant to start running, was well short of the crease when Patel's side-on throw crashed into the stumps.

Ravi Ashwin went to the middle and was bowled first ball by Southee with a delivery that swung away late and clattered into the off-stump.

Rahane progressed to 46 before his stubborn innings was ended by a Southee delivery that caught the edge of the bat and gave BJ Watling his third catch behind the stumps.

Jamieson accounted for Ishant Sharma who was also caught behind for five and Southee wrapped up the innings when he had Mohammed Shami caught for 21.