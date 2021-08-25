India slump to 78 all out against England in third Test

India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.

It was their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord's in 1974.

The visitors lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56-4 at lunch.