India Squads For NZ, Bangladesh Tours After T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2022 | 08:24 PM

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India for three Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand immediately after the World Cup in Australia, national selectors said on Monday

The country's cricket board announced four different squads for three T20s and one-day internationals against the Black Caps in November, and three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh the following month.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain the ODI team in New Zealand in the absence of superstars including all-format captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, opener KL Rahul and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who have all been rested for the tour.

Sharma will return to lead the team for matches against Bangladesh, with Kohli and Rahul also joining the full-strength squad, said Chetan Sharma, chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

New Zealand and India will play three T20s on November 18, 20 and 22 before ODIs on November 25, 27 and 30.

Against Bangladesh, India will play ODIs on December 4, 7 and 10, in their first tour to their neighbours since 2015.

The first of the two Tests will be held in Chittagong from December 14-18 and the second in Dhaka from December 22-26.

India squads for: New Zealand T20s: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

