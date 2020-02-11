India suffer ODI clean sweep in New Zealand

India suffered a rare series whitewash as New Zealand posted a five-wicket win in the third and final one-day international at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday

A KL Rahul century was not enough to save the tourists, who scored a respectable 296 for seven after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

But the Black Caps, stung by a 5-0 whitewash in the recent Twenty20 series, were determined not to let the chance of a retaliatory clean sweep in the ODIs slip away.

Openers Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill gave the Black Caps a flying start with 80 and 66 respectively before Colin de Grandhomme saw them home when he bludgeoned 58 off 28 balls.

The hosts finished on 300 for five, reaching India's target with 17 balls to spare, despite a mid-innings wobble.