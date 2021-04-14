India Teams Are Temporarily Leading Pakistan And Bangladesh - Free Fire Tri Series Week 1

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2021) Last weekend, the first week of competition took place within the framework of the Free Fire Tri Series (FFTS) tournament - The South Asia's largest Free Fire Esports tournament with competition from the 18 strongest teams in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

After the first day of competition (April 9), the representatives of India and Bangladesh came out a bit outperformed when there were the first Booyahs. Although only ranked 3rd in the finals of India professional tournament, Team Elite was the team that led the group that day. Meanwhile, with the familiar gameplay, the Pakistani teams often encounter each other, causing them to have very early fights but cannot get too high scores at the end of the matches.

DAY 1 - Standings

Pakistan representative - Team TG

The second day of the match (10.04) between group B and C was the return of defending champion Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) - Team TG. After unfortunate misses, they finally got their first Booyah in game 5. Another Pakistani representative Nochance also got Booyah in the last game that day.

The first Booyah! in FFTS of Team TG

The captain of Nochance - Roman

However, with their very safe playstyle, they did not have important kills, making the distance of the Pakistani team quite far behind India's Team Elite.

Fortunately, the House of Blood team is also the champion of Pakistan at the end of 2020, bringing hope to the fans of the country. Although they did not achieve any Booyah, House of Blood is still the team with the second most kill points, only after the top team of Team Elite in India. With modern gameplay and keeping up with the world's top teams, House of Blood temporarily ranked 3rd after week 1 and promises to bring more hope to Pakistan this weekend.

House Of Blood's two players, Danny and Gunshot, entered the TOP MVP of the 3rd day

Pakistan representative - Team House Of Blood

The remaining four Pakistan representatives Revenger, Demons Pride, Nochance and Hotshot still have a chance to win a ticket to the final after this second week if they do their best.

Week 2 is also the final week of FFTS's group stage, which will run for 3 days this weekend from April 16-18. The tournament will be broadcast live at 1:30 pm on the Garena Free Fire Pakistan YouTube channel.