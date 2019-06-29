UrduPoint.com
India To Deliberately Lose From Bangladesh, Sri Lanka To Keep Pakistan Out

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:22 PM

India to deliberately lose from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to keep Pakistan out

Sikandar Bakht said that India always plans such moves against Pakistan.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Former test cricketer Sikandar Bakht has said that India can deliberately lose the world cup matches from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to keep Pakistan out of the tournament.

Rumours of India planning to keep Pakistan out of the semi finals by losing from Bangladesh and Sri Laka have been making rounds.

Sikandar Bakht said that India always plans such moves against Pakistan.

If India thinks it can keep Pakistan out of the semi-finals by making another team win, it will definitely do so.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali also claimed that India will "never want Pakistan" to make it to the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup and that's why the Indian team might perform badly and intentionally lose their matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan appeared down and out with only one win in their first five matches but they have bounced back strongly to beat South Africa and previously unbeaten New Zealand.

After the victory against New Zealand at Edgbaston, Pakistan is level on seven points with Bangladesh and just one point behind faltering hosts England, with matches against bottom side Afghanistan and Bangladesh to come.

If Pakistan manages to win the next two matches, it will get 11 points. In this case, Pakistan can qualify for semi-finals if Sri Lanka and England lose even one of their remaining matches.

