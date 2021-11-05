UrduPoint.com

India To Play Test In Cape Town After Venue Switch

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:12 PM

Johannesburg, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Cricket South Africa announced on Friday that the third Test between South Africa and India will be played in Cape Town instead of Johannesburg in January.

All three Tests had originally been scheduled to be played in Gauteng, with the first and third in Johannesburg and the second in Centurion.

Both teams were due to spend the entire series, starting on December 17 and ending on January 7, in a bio-secure environment close to the two venues.

The change to the schedule means that the Newlands ground will resume its tradition of hosting a New Year Test, with the match due to start on January 3.

In a 2020/21 season severely restricted by Covid-19, the only two home Tests played by South Africa, against Sri Lanka, were played in Gauteng.

No reasons were given for the switch.

It has not yet been revealed whether spectators will be allowed but Covid restrictions in South Africa have been eased in recent months, with outdoor gatherings of up to 2,000 permitted.

Graeme Smith, CSA's director of cricket, said in October that the organisation was "pushing hard" for spectators to be allowed to attend the matches.

India will also play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals in Cape Town and nearby Paarl.

Revised itinerary: December 17-21, first Test, Johannesburg December 26-30, second Test, Centurion January 3-7, third Test, Cape Town January 11, first one-day international, Paarl January 14, second one-day international, Cape Town January 16, third one-day international, Cape Town January 19, first T20 international, Cape Town January 21, second T20 international, Cape TownJanuary 23, third T20 international, PaarlJanuary 26, fourth T20 international, Paarl

