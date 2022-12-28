UrduPoint.com

India To Present Bid For 2036 Summer Olympics - Sports Minister

Muhammad Rameez Published December 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

India to Present Bid for 2036 Summer Olympics - Sports Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) India is going to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in September next year, Indian Minister of Youth Affairs and sports Anurag Thakur said.

"If India can host the G20 Presidency in such a big way, I am sure the government will be able to pitch in to host the Olympics in the country along with the IOA (Indian Olympic Association). We all know that the slots are booked till 2032. But 2036 onwards, we have hopes and I am sure India will fully prepare and bid for the Olympics," told the Times of India newspaper on Tuesday.

The minister also said that the Indian government would prepare a roadmap with the IOA to present it during the session of the International Olympic Committee scheduled to take place in September 2023.

Thakur noted that Ahmedabad in the country's northwestern state of Gujarat could host the event, with the state authorities repeatedly expressing interest in hosting the Olympics

The next Summer Olympics will take place in Paris in 2024, with the next two Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Brisbane in 2028 and 2032, respectively.

