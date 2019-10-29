UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Stage First Day-night Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

India to stage first day-night Test

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :India will stage its first ever day-night Test in Kolkata next month against Bangladesh in what the new head of Indian cricket said would be a major boost to the five-day game.

The second Test against Bangladesh starting on November 22 will be played under floodlights at Eden Gardens, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Tuesday.

According to media reports both teams had to be convinced to take part in what Sourav Ganguly, the former batting star who took over as BCCI chief last week, called "the beginning of something special in Indian cricket." "For me, as former captain of India and as the current president of BCCI, Test cricket is of utmost priority and we at BCCI will leave no stone unturned to bring this format back to its feet," he added.

"In this effort of ours, day-night Test cricket is a huge step forward and we believe it will bring back the crowds into stadiums and a whole lot of young children to the sport.

" New BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the new board wanted a campaign aimed at "revolutionising Test cricket and this is our first step towards it." Media reports said India's traditionally influential spinners were reluctant to agree to the pink ball Test because the increased evening dew meant they would have less impact.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said the match conditions had been agreed after discussions with the Bangladesh team, who leave for India on Wednesday for the Twenty20 internationals and two Tests.

"We have had a frank and constructive discussion with the players and the team management. I have received a positive response about playing the day-night Test," he said.

Bangladesh will be without captain and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was banned by the International Cricket Council Tuesday from all cricket for two years for breaching anti-graft rules.

There have been 11 day-night Tests since the first between Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Bangladesh Board Of Control For Cricket In India Young Kolkata New Zealand Shakib Al Hasan November 2015 Media All From

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

36 minutes ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

51 minutes ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.