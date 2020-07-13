India to use one of its stadium as quarantine centre for Coronavirus patients

(@fidahassanain)

KOLKATA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) India decided to use Kolkata's known Eden Gardens cricket stadium as a quarantine center for its police officials who contracted the novel coronavirus here on Monday.

According to details, the stadium that was used for the 1987 World Cup final, would be used as a quarantine centre for Indian police who had the infectious disease.

Hundreds of beds were to be set up in the 80,000 capacity stadium with the city’s hospitals under growing pressure.

Around 550 Kolkata police have tested positive for the coronavirus and two died.

“It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility will be used for police personnel who are COVID-19 warriors,” said Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya

The beds would be put in galleries around the seating and not on the pitch that was last used by India for a day-night Test against Bangladesh last November.

“Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure,” Dalmiya.

The stadium is also used by the Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League side but this year's tournament has been repeatedly postponed because of the pandemic.

The tally of Coronavirus across India rose to 850,358 cases with 22,687 deaths till Saturday. Infection rate was record high in India among the other developed nations.