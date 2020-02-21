UrduPoint.com
India Upset Australia In Opening T20 World Cup Clash

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:23 PM

India upset Australia in opening T20 World Cup clash

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled India to an upset 17-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening game of the women's Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney on Friday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled India to an upset 17-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening game of the women's Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney on Friday.

India were restricted to 132 for four off their 20 overs and a half-century from Australian opener Alyssa Healy appeared to have the home team on track for victory.

But the dangerous Yadav took 4-19 to halt their momentum, with Australia all out for 115 with one ball to spare.

