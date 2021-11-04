UrduPoint.com

India V Afghanistan T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:31 AM

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday: India KL Rahul b Gulbadin 69 Rohit Sharma c Nabi b Janat 74 R.

Pant not out 27 H. Pandya not out 35 Extras (b2, lb1, nb1, w1) 5 Total (2 wickets, 20 overs) 210 Did not bat: V. Kohli, S. Yadav, R. Jadeja, S. Thakur, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Fall of wickets: 1-140 (Sharma), 2-147 (Rahul) Bowling: Nabi 1-0-7-0, Sharafuddin 2-0-25-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-59-0 (nb1, w1), Hassan 4-0-34-0, Gulbadin 4-0-39-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-36-0, Janat 1-0-7-1 Afghanistan (target 211) H.

Zazai c Thakur b Bumrah 13 M.

Shahzad c Ashwin b Shami 0 R. Gurbaz c Pandya b Jadeja 19 G. Naib lbw b Ashwin 18 N. Zadran b Ashwin 11 M. Nabi c Jadeja b Shami 35 K. Janat not out 42 R. Khan c Pandya b Shami 0 S.

Ashraf not out 2 Extras (w4) 4 Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 144 Did not bat: Naveen-ul-Haq, H. Hassan Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Shahzad), 2-13 (Zazai), 3-48 (Gurbaz), 4-59 (Naib), 5-69 (Zadran), 6-126 (Nabi), 7-127 (Rashid) Bowling: Shami 4-0-32-3, Bumrah 4-0-25-1, Pandya 2-0-23-0, Jadeja 3-0-19-1, Ashwin 4-0-14-2, Thakur 3-0-31-0 Toss: Afghanistan result: India won by 66 runs Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

India Afghanistan T20 World Abu Dhabi Rashid Virat Kohli KL Rahul Rashid Khan Paul Reiffel Richard Kettleborough David Boon TV From

Recent Stories

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

11 minutes ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

34 minutes ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

34 minutes ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

1 hour ago
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.