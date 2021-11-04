India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday: India KL Rahul b Gulbadin 69 Rohit Sharma c Nabi b Janat 74 R.

Pant not out 27 H. Pandya not out 35 Extras (b2, lb1, nb1, w1) 5 Total (2 wickets, 20 overs) 210 Did not bat: V. Kohli, S. Yadav, R. Jadeja, S. Thakur, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Fall of wickets: 1-140 (Sharma), 2-147 (Rahul) Bowling: Nabi 1-0-7-0, Sharafuddin 2-0-25-0, Naveen-ul-Haq 4-0-59-0 (nb1, w1), Hassan 4-0-34-0, Gulbadin 4-0-39-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-36-0, Janat 1-0-7-1 Afghanistan (target 211) H.

Zazai c Thakur b Bumrah 13 M.

Shahzad c Ashwin b Shami 0 R. Gurbaz c Pandya b Jadeja 19 G. Naib lbw b Ashwin 18 N. Zadran b Ashwin 11 M. Nabi c Jadeja b Shami 35 K. Janat not out 42 R. Khan c Pandya b Shami 0 S.

Ashraf not out 2 Extras (w4) 4 Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 144 Did not bat: Naveen-ul-Haq, H. Hassan Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Shahzad), 2-13 (Zazai), 3-48 (Gurbaz), 4-59 (Naib), 5-69 (Zadran), 6-126 (Nabi), 7-127 (Rashid) Bowling: Shami 4-0-32-3, Bumrah 4-0-25-1, Pandya 2-0-23-0, Jadeja 3-0-19-1, Ashwin 4-0-14-2, Thakur 3-0-31-0 Toss: Afghanistan result: India won by 66 runs Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)