UrduPoint.com

India V Australia Second Twenty20 Score

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 23, 2022 | 11:21 PM

India v Australia second Twenty20 score

Brief scores from the second game of the three-match Twenty20 international between India and Australia in Nagpur on Friday

Nagpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second game of the three-match Twenty20 international between India and Australia in Nagpur on Friday: Australia: 90-5, 8 overs (Aaron Finch 31, M Wade 43 not out, S Smith 7; Axar Patel 2-13, Bumrah 1-22) India: 92-4, 7.

2 overs (Rohit Sharma 46 not out, Virat Kohli 11, Dinesh Karthik 10 not out; Zampa 3-16, Cummins 1-23) Toss: India won the toss and chose to bowl firstResult: India won by 6 wicketsSeries: India 1 - 1 Australia

Related Topics

India Australia Nagpur Virat Kohli From

Recent Stories

CPWB working for children's welfare: chairperson

CPWB working for children's welfare: chairperson

3 minutes ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

3 minutes ago
 Blinken, China's Wang Discuss Need to Responsibly ..

Blinken, China's Wang Discuss Need to Responsibly Manage Relations - US State De ..

5 minutes ago
 Speaker PA meets CM Parvez Elahi

Speaker PA meets CM Parvez Elahi

5 minutes ago
 Russian Exporters 'Successful' in Peruvian Market ..

Russian Exporters 'Successful' in Peruvian Market - Trade Mission

5 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest suspect for killing wife, ..

Hyderabad police arrest suspect for killing wife, paramour

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.