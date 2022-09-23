India v Australia second Twenty20 score

Brief scores from the second game of the three-match Twenty20 international between India and Australia in Nagpur on Friday

Nagpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second game of the three-match Twenty20 international between India and Australia in Nagpur on Friday: Australia: 90-5, 8 overs (Aaron Finch 31, M Wade 43 not out, S Smith 7; Axar Patel 2-13, Bumrah 1-22) India: 92-4, 7.

2 overs (Rohit Sharma 46 not out, Virat Kohli 11, Dinesh Karthik 10 not out; Zampa 3-16, Cummins 1-23) Toss: India won the toss and chose to bowl firstResult: India won by 6 wicketsSeries: India 1 - 1 Australia