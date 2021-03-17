UrduPoint.com
India V England Third T20 Scorecard

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:27 AM

India v England third T20 scorecard

Scorecard from the third Twenty20 international between India and England in Ahmedabad on Tuesday

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Scorecard from the third Twenty20 international between India and England in Ahmedabad on Tuesday: India R. Sharna c Archer b Wood 15 K.L.

Rahul b Wood 0 I. Kishan c Buttler b Jordan 4 V. Kohli (c) not out 77 R. Pant run out Buttler/Curran) 25 S. Iyer c Malan b Wood 9 H. Pandya c Archer b Jordan 17 Extras (b1, lb5, w3) 9 Total (6 wkts - 20 overs) 156 Did not bat: W.

Sundar, S Thakur, K. Bhuvneshwar, Y. Chahal Fall of wickets: 7-1 (Rahul), 20-2 (Sharma), 24-3 (Kishan), 64-4 (Pant), 86-5 (Iyer), 156-6 (Pandya) Bowling: Rashid 4-0-26-0, Archer 4-0-32-0, Wood 4-0-31-3, Jordan 4-1-35-2, Stokes 2-0-12-0, S.

Curran 2-0-14-0 England J. Roy c Sharma b Chahal 9 J. Buttler not out 83 D. Malan st Pant b Sundar 18 J. Bairstow not out 40 Extras (b4, lb2, w2) 8 Total (2 wickets, 18.2 overs)158 Did not bat: E.

Morgan, B. Stokes, S. Curran, C. Jordan, J. Archer, A. Rashid, M. Wood Fall: 23-1 (Roy), 81-2 (Malan) Bowling: Bhuvneshwar 4-0-27-0, Thakur 3.2-0-36-0, Chahal 4-0-41-1, Pandya 3-0-22-0, Sundar 4-0-26-1 England win by eight wickets England lead series 2-1 Umpires: A.K. Chaudhary (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)Third Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

