India V Namibia T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Tue 09th November 2021

India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Namibia in Dubai on Monday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Namibia in Dubai on Monday: Namibia S. Baard lbw b Jadeja 21 M. van Lingen c Shami b Bumrah 14 C.

Williams st Pant b Jadeja 0 G. Erasmus c Pant b Ashwin 12 J. Nicol Loftie-Eaton c Sharma b Ashwin 5 D. Wiese c Rohit b Bumrah 26 JJ Smit c Rohit b Jadeja 9 Z. Green b Ashwin 0 J. Frylinck not out 15 R.

Trumpelmann not out 13 Extras (lb8, nb1, w8) 17 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 132 Did not bat: Bernard Scholtz Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Van Lingen, 2-34 (Williams), 3-39 (Baard), 4-47 (Nicol Loftie-Eaton), 5-72 (Erasmus), 6-93 (JJ Smit), 7-94 (Green), 8-117 (Wiese) Bowling: Shami 4-0-39-0 (w2), Bumrah 4-0-19-2 (w1), Ashwin 4-0-20-3 (w5), Jadeja 4-0-16-3, Chahar 4-0-30-0 (nb1) India (target 133) KL Rahul not out 54 R.

Sharma c Green b Frylinck 56 S. Yadav not out 25 Extras (lb1) 1 Total (1 wicket, 15.2 overs) 136 Did not bat: V. Kohli, R. Pant, H. Pandya, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, J. Bumrah, R. Chahar Fall of wicket: 1-86 (Rohit) Bowling: Trumpelmann 3-0-26-0, Wiese 2-0-18-0, Scholtz 1-0-11-0, Smit 2-0-17-0, Frylinck 2-0-19-1, Loftie-Eaton 4-0-31-0, van Lingen 1.2-0-13-0 Toss: India result: India won by nine wickets Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

