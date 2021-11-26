UrduPoint.com

India V New Zealand 1st Test Scoreboard

Fri 26th November 2021

India v New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

Scorecard at the end of India's first innings on day two of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Friday

Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Scorecard at the end of India's first innings on day two of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Friday: India 1st innings (ovenight 258-4) Mayank Agarwal c Blundell b Jamieson 13 Shubman Gill b Jamieson 52 Cheteshwar Pujara c Blundell b Southee 26 Ajinkya Rahane b Jamieson 35 Shreyas Iyer c Young b Southee 105 Ravindra Jadeja b Southee 50 Wriddhiman Saha c Blundell b Southee 1 Ravichandran Ashwin b Patel 38 Axar Patel c Blundell b Southee 3 Umesh Yadav not out 10 Ishant Sharma lbw b Patel 0 Extras: (b 5, lb 2, nb 4, w 1) 12 Total: (all out, 111.

1 overs) 345 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Agarwal), 2-82 (Gill), 3-106 (Pujara), 4-145 (Rahane), , 5-266 (Jadeja), 6-288 (Saha), 7-305 (Iyer), 8-313 (Axar Patel), 9-339 (Ashwin), 10-345 (Sharma) Bowling: Tim Southee 27.4-6-69-5, Kyle Jamieson 23.2-6-91-(1w 4nb), Ajaz Patel 29.1-7-90-2, William Somerville 24-2-60-0, Rachin Ravindra 7-1-28-0 Toss: India Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

