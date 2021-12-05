India v New Zealand second Test scoreboard

Mumbai, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after India's second innings on day three of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday: India 1st innings 325 (M.

Agarwal 150, A. Patel 10-119) New Zealand 1st innings (62 all out; R. Ashwin 4-8) India 2nd innings (overnight 69-0; M. Agarwal 38, C. Pujara 29) M. Agarwal c Young b Patel 62 C. Pujara c Taylor b Patel 47 S.

Gill c Latham b Ravindra 47 V. Kohli b Ravindra 36 S. Iyer st Blundell b Patel 14 W. Saha c Jamieson b Ravindra 13 A.

Patel not out 41 J. Yadav c and b Patel 6 Extras (b6, lb3, nb1) 10 Total (7 wickets dec, 70 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1-107 (Agarwal), 2-115 (Pujara), 3-197 (Gill), 4-211 (Iyer), 5-217 (Kohli), 6-238 (Saha), 7-276 (Jayant) Did not bat: R.

Ashwin, M. Siraj, U. Yadav Bowling: Southee 13-1-31-0, Ajaz 26-3-106-4, Jamieson 8-2-15-0, Somerville 10-0-59-0, Ravindra 13-2-56-3 (nb1) Toss: India Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)