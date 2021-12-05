UrduPoint.com

India V New Zealand Second Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 19 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:00 PM

India v New Zealand second Test scoreboard

Mumbai, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after India's second innings on day three of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday: India 1st innings 325 (M.

Agarwal 150, A. Patel 10-119) New Zealand 1st innings (62 all out; R. Ashwin 4-8) India 2nd innings (overnight 69-0; M. Agarwal 38, C. Pujara 29) M. Agarwal c Young b Patel 62 C. Pujara c Taylor b Patel 47 S.

Gill c Latham b Ravindra 47 V. Kohli b Ravindra 36 S. Iyer st Blundell b Patel 14 W. Saha c Jamieson b Ravindra 13 A.

Patel not out 41 J. Yadav c and b Patel 6 Extras (b6, lb3, nb1) 10 Total (7 wickets dec, 70 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1-107 (Agarwal), 2-115 (Pujara), 3-197 (Gill), 4-211 (Iyer), 5-217 (Kohli), 6-238 (Saha), 7-276 (Jayant) Did not bat: R.

Ashwin, M. Siraj, U. Yadav Bowling: Southee 13-1-31-0, Ajaz 26-3-106-4, Jamieson 8-2-15-0, Somerville 10-0-59-0, Ravindra 13-2-56-3 (nb1) Toss: India Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

India Mumbai Young Virat Kohli December Sunday TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs

19 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

1 hour ago
 Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.