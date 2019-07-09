India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford after rain halted play on Tuesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Scoreboard in the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford after rain halted play on Tuesday: The match will resume at 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT) on Wednesday with New Zealand on their overnight score of 211 for five in 46.1 overs.

New Zealand M. Guptill c Kohli b Bumrah 1 H. Nicholls b Jadeja 28 K. Williamson c Jadeja b Chahal 67 R. Taylor not out 67 J. Neesham c Karthik b Pandya 12 C. de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Kumar 16 T. Latham not out 3 Extras (lb4, w13) 17 Total (5 wickets, 46.1 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Guptill), 2-69 (Nicholls), 3-134 (Williamson), 4-162 (Neesham), 5-200 (De Grandhomme) Did not bat: M.

Santner, M. Henry, L. Ferguson, T. Boult Bowling: Kumar 8.1-1-30-1, Bumrah 8-1-25-1, Pandya 10-0-55-1 (w5), Jadeja 10-0-34-1, Chahal 10-0-63-1 (w8) India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wkt), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)