UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India V New Zealand World Cup Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:25 PM

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford after rain halted play on Tuesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Scoreboard in the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford after rain halted play on Tuesday: The match will resume at 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT) on Wednesday with New Zealand on their overnight score of 211 for five in 46.1 overs.

New Zealand M. Guptill c Kohli b Bumrah 1 H. Nicholls b Jadeja 28 K. Williamson c Jadeja b Chahal 67 R. Taylor not out 67 J. Neesham c Karthik b Pandya 12 C. de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Kumar 16 T. Latham not out 3 Extras (lb4, w13) 17 Total (5 wickets, 46.1 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Guptill), 2-69 (Nicholls), 3-134 (Williamson), 4-162 (Neesham), 5-200 (De Grandhomme) Did not bat: M.

Santner, M. Henry, L. Ferguson, T. Boult Bowling: Kumar 8.1-1-30-1, Bumrah 8-1-25-1, Pandya 10-0-55-1 (w5), Jadeja 10-0-34-1, Chahal 10-0-63-1 (w8) India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wkt), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

India World MS Dhoni Virat Kohli KL Rahul Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Rod Tucker David Boon Old Trafford TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

2 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

2 minutes ago

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest ..

2 minutes ago

Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Form ..

2 minutes ago

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

9 minutes ago

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zaev Admits Russia ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.