India V Pakistan, Asia Cup T20 Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published September 05, 2022 | 12:30 AM

India v Pakistan, Asia Cup T20 scoreboard

Dubai, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Scoreboard from the Asia Cup T20 international Super Four between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday: India KL Rahul c Nawaz b Shadab 28 R.

Sharma c Khushdil b Rauf 28 V. Kohli run out (Asif) 60 S. Yadav c Asif b Nawaz 13 R. Pant c Asif b Shadab 14 H. Pandya c Nawaz b Hasnain 0 D. Hooda c Nawaz b Naseem 16 B. Kumar not out 0 R. Bishnoi not out 8 Extras (b4, w10) 14 Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 181 Did not bat: A.

Singh, Y. Chahal Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Rohit), 2-62 (Rahul), 3-91 (Suryakumar), 4-126 (Pant), 5-131 (Pandya), 6-168 (Hooda), 7-173 (Kohli) Bowling: Naseem 4-0-45-1, Hasnain 4-0-38-1 (w3), Rauf 4-0-38-1 (w6), Nawaz 4-0-25-1, Shadab 4-0-31-2 (w1) Pakistan (target 182) M.

Rizwan c Suryakumar b Pandya 71 B. Azam c Rohit b Bishnoi 14 F. Zaman c Kohli b Chahal 15 M. Nawaz c Hooda b Kumar 42 K. Shah not out 14 A. Ali lbw b Arshdeep 16 I. Ahmed not out 2 Extras (lb2, w6) 8 Total (5 wickets, 19.5 overs) 182 Did not bat: S.

Khan, H. Rauf, M. Hasnain, N. Shah Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Azam), 2-63 (Fakhar), 3-136 (Nawaz), 4-147 (Rizwan), 5-180 (Asif) Bowling: Kumar 4-0-40-1 (w2), Arshdeep 3.5-0-27-1, Bishnoi 4-0-26-1 (w3), Pandya 4-0-44-1 (w1), Chahal 4-0-43-1 Toss: Pakistan result: Pakistan won by five wickets Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)tv Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

