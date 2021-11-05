India v Scotland T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Scotland in Dubai on Friday

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Scotland in Dubai on Friday: Scotland G. Munsey c Pandya b Shami 24 K.

Coetzer b Bumrah 1 M. Cross lbw b Jadeja 2 R. Berrington b Jadeja 0 C. MacLeod b Shami 16 M. Leask lbw b Jadeja 21 C. Greaves c Pandya b Ashwin 1 M. Watt b Bumrah 14 S. Sharif run out (sub Kishan) 0 A.

Evans b Shami 0 B. Wheal not out 2 Extras (lb1, w3) 4 Total (17.4 overs; all out) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Coetzer), 2-27 (Munsey), 3-28 (Berrington), 4-29 (Cross), 5-58 (Leask), 6-63 (Greaves), 7-81 (MacLeod), 8-81 (Sharif), 9-81 (Evans), 10-85 (Watt) Bowling: Bumrah 3.

4-1-10-2, Chakravarthy 3-0-15-0, Ashwin 4-0-29-1 (w3), Shami 3-1-15-3, Jadeja 4-0-15-3 India (target 86) KL Rahul c MacLeod b Watt 50 R.

Sharma lbw b Wheal 30 V. Kohli not out 2 S. Yadav not out 6 Extras (w1) 1 Total (2 wickets, 6.3 overs) 89 Did not bat: R. Pant, H. Pandya, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, J. Bumrah, V. Chakravarthy Bowling: Watt 2-0-20-1, Wheal 2-0-32-1 (w1), Evans 1-0-16-0, Sharif 1-0-14-0, Greaves 0.3-0-7-0 Toss: India result: India won by eight wickets Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)