India V Scotland T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Fri 05th November 2021

India v Scotland T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Scotland in Dubai on Friday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Scotland in Dubai on Friday: Scotland G. Munsey c Pandya b Shami 24 K.

Coetzer b Bumrah 1 M. Cross lbw b Jadeja 2 R. Berrington b Jadeja 0 C. MacLeod b Shami 16 M. Leask lbw b Jadeja 21 C. Greaves c Pandya b Ashwin 1 M. Watt b Bumrah 14 S. Sharif run out (sub Kishan) 0 A.

Evans b Shami 0 B. Wheal not out 2 Extras (lb1, w3) 4 Total (17.4 overs; all out) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Coetzer), 2-27 (Munsey), 3-28 (Berrington), 4-29 (Cross), 5-58 (Leask), 6-63 (Greaves), 7-81 (MacLeod), 8-81 (Sharif), 9-81 (Evans), 10-85 (Watt) Bowling: Bumrah 3.

4-1-10-2, Chakravarthy 3-0-15-0, Ashwin 4-0-29-1 (w3), Shami 3-1-15-3, Jadeja 4-0-15-3 India (target 86) KL Rahul c MacLeod b Watt 50 R.

Sharma lbw b Wheal 30 V. Kohli not out 2 S. Yadav not out 6 Extras (w1) 1 Total (2 wickets, 6.3 overs) 89 Did not bat: R. Pant, H. Pandya, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, J. Bumrah, V. Chakravarthy Bowling: Watt 2-0-20-1, Wheal 2-0-32-1 (w1), Evans 1-0-16-0, Sharif 1-0-14-0, Greaves 0.3-0-7-0 Toss: India result: India won by eight wickets Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

