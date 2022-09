India v South Africa 1st T20 scores

Russian-Backed Institutions in Occupied Areas of Ukraine Target for Sanctions -S ..

Referendums Complied With Principles of International Law - Russian Foreign Mini ..

Government attaches top priority to provision of relief to public: Sindh ministe ..

US Senate Could Pass Government, Ukraine Funding Bill by Thursday With GOP Help ..

Eight Explosions Heard in City of Melitopol, Suburbs in Zaporizhzhia Region - Au ..

Quaid-e-Azam trophy: Abdullah Shafique hits maiden first-class double-century