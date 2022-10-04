UrduPoint.com

India V South Africa 3rd T20 Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2022 | 11:19 PM

India v South Africa 3rd T20 scores

Brief scores in the third and final Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Indore on Tuesday

Indore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Brief scores in the third and final Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Indore on Tuesday: South Africa: 227-3 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 68, Rilee Rossouw 100 not out) v India: 178 all out in 18.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 27, Dinesh Karthik 46, Deepak Chahar 31; Dwaine Pretorius 3-26) Toss: IndiaResult: South Africa won by 49 runsSeries: India won the three-match series 2-1

