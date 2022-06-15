UrduPoint.com

India V South Africa Third T20 Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Visakhapatnam, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday: India R. Gaikwad c and b Maharaj 57 I.

Kishan c Hendricks b Pretorius 54 S. Iyer c Nortje b Shamsi 14 R. Pant c Bavuma b Pretorius 6 H. Pandya not out 31 D. Karthik c Parnell b Rabada 6 A. Patel not out 5 Extras (lb4, w2) 6 Total (5 wickets, 20 overs 179 Did not bat: H.

Patel, B. Kumar, A. Khan, Y. Chahal Fall of wickets: 1-97 (Gaikwad), 2-128 (Iyer), 3-131 (Kishan), 4-143 (Pant), 5-158 (Karthik), 6-100 (Klaasen), 7-113 (Rabada), 8-126 (KMaharaj), 9-131 (Nortje) Bowling: Rabada 4-0-31-1, Parnell 4-0-32-0, Nortje 2-0-23-0, Pretorius 4-0-29-2 (w2), Shamsi 4-0-36-1, Maharaj 2-0-24-1 South Africa (target 180) T.

Bavuma c Avesh b A. Patel 8 R. Hendricks c Chahal b H.

Patel 23 D. Pretorius c Pant b Chahal 20 R. van der Dussen c Pant b Chahal 1 H. Klaasen c AR Patel b Chahal 29 D. Miller c Gaikwad b H. Patel 3 W.

Parnell not out 22 K. Rabada c Chahal b HV Patel 9 K. Maharaj c Karthik b Kumar 11 A. Nortje run out (Pant/Kumar) 0 T. Shamsi c Avesh b H. Patel 0 Extras (b1, lb1, w3) 5 Total (all out, 19.1 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Bavuma), 2-38 (Hendricks), 3-40 (van der Dussen), 4-57 (Pretorius), 5-71 (Miller), 6-100 (Klaasen), 7-113 (Rabada), 8-126 (Maharaj), 9-131 (Nortje), 10-131 (Shamsi) Bowling: Kumar 4-0-21-1, Avesh 4-0-35-0, A.

Patel 4-0-28-1, Chahal 4-0-20-3 (w3), H. Patel 3.1-0-25-4 Toss: South Africa result: India won by 48 runs Series: South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1 Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

