UrduPoint.com

India V Sri Lanka 1st ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

India v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Guwahati, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the opening one-day international between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday:India 373-7 in 50 overs (V. Kohli 113, R. Sharma 83, S. Gill 70; K. Rajitha 3-88)Toss: Sri Lanka

Related Topics

India Sri Lanka Guwahati Virat Kohli From

Recent Stories

Russian Budget Deficit in 2022 Amounted to Over $4 ..

Russian Budget Deficit in 2022 Amounted to Over $47Bln or 2.3% of GDP - Finance ..

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of att ..

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of attacking Taliban-govt as "irresp ..

20 minutes ago
 "Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

33 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

2 hours ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.