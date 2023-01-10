India v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Guwahati, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the opening one-day international between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday:India 373-7 in 50 overs (V. Kohli 113, R. Sharma 83, S. Gill 70; K. Rajitha 3-88)Toss: Sri Lanka