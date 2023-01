India v Sri Lanka 1st T20 scores

Brief scores from the opening Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the opening Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday: India 162-5 in 20 overs (I. Kishan 37, H.

Pandya 29, D. Hooda 41, A. Patel 31; W.

Hasaranga 1-22, M. Theekshana 1-29) Sri Lanka 160 all out in 20 overs (K. Mendis 28, D. Shanaka 45, C. Karunaratne 23; S. Mavi 4-22, U. Malik 2-27, H. Patel 2-41) Toss: Sri LankaResult: India won by two runsSeries: India lead the three-match series 1-0