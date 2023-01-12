India v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the opening one-day international between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the opening one-day international between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday:Sri Lanka 215 all out in 39.4 overs (N. Fernando 50, K. Mendis 34, D. Wellalage 32; M. Siraj 3-30, K. Yadav 3-51).