UrduPoint.com

India V Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2023 | 07:58 PM

India v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the opening one-day international between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the opening one-day international between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday:Sri Lanka 215 all out in 39.4 overs (N. Fernando 50, K. Mendis 34, D. Wellalage 32; M. Siraj 3-30, K. Yadav 3-51).

Related Topics

India Sri Lanka Kolkata All From

Recent Stories

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to ..

DEWA places innovation at top of its priorities to achieve government plans and ..

30 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilate ..

Saqr Ghobash, IPU Secretary-General discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Produc ..

Russian Defense Company Kalashnikov Boosted Production by 40% in 2022

17 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan inaugurate ..

17 minutes ago
 UNESCO to Help Brazil Restore Heritage Sites Damag ..

UNESCO to Help Brazil Restore Heritage Sites Damaged by Protesters - Branch Dire ..

17 minutes ago
 London Sending Fewer Than 30 Tanks to Kiev Will No ..

London Sending Fewer Than 30 Tanks to Kiev Will Not Affect Course of Battle - UK ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.