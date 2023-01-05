UrduPoint.com

India V Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 05, 2023 | 10:10 PM

India v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the second Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the second Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday:Sri Lanka 206-6 in 20 overs (K. Mendis 52, D. Shanaka 56 not out; U. Malik 3-48, A. Patel 2-24)Toss: India

More Stories From Sports

