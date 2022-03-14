India v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Final scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bangalore on Monday

Bangalore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Final scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bangalore on Monday: India 1st innings 252 (S.

Iyer 92; Ebuldeniya 3-94) Sri Lanka 1st innings 109 (A. Mathews 43; J. Bumrah 5-24) India 2nd innings 303-9 dec (R. Pant 50, S. Iyer 67; P. Jayawickrama 4-78) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (target 447, overnight 28-1, D.

Karunaratne 10, K. Mendis 16) L. Thirimanne lbw b Bumrah 0 D. Karunaratne b Bumrah 107 K. Mendis st Pant b Ashwin 54 A. Mathews b Jadeja 1 D. de Silva c Vihari b Ashwin 4 N. Dickwella st Pant b Patel 12 C.

Asalanka c Rohit b Axar 5 L.

Embuldeniya lbw b Ashwin 2 S. Lakmal b Bumrah 1 V. Fernando c Shami b Ashwin 2 P. Jayawickrama not out 0 Extras (b16, lb3, nb1) 20 Total (all out, 59.3 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Thirimanne), 2-97 (Mendis), 3-98 (Mathews), 4-105 (De Silva), 5-160 (Dickwella), 6-180 (Asalanka), 7-204 (Karunaratne), 8-206 (Embuldeniya), 9-208 (Lakmal), 10-208 (Fernando) Bowling: Bumrah 9-4-23-3, Shami 6-0-26-0, Ashwin 19.3-3-55-4, Jadeja 14-2-48-1 (nb1), Axar 11-1-37-2 Toss: India result: India won by 238 runs Series: India won the two-match series 2-0 Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)