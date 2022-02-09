India v West Indies second ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard after India's innings in the second one-day international against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

Scoreboard after India's innings in the second one-day international against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday:

Sharma c Hope b Roach 5 R. Pant c Holder b Smith 18 V. Kohli c Hope b Smith 18 KL Rahul run out (Hosein/Hope) 49 S. Yadav c Joseph b Allen 64 W. Sundar c Joseph b Hosein 24 D. Hooda c Hosein b Holder 29 S.

Thakur c Brooks b Joseph 8 M. Siraj c Hope b Joseph 3 Y. Chahal not out 11 P. Krishna not out 0 Extras (b2, lb2, nb2, w2) 8 Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Rohit), 2-39 (Pant), 3-43 (Kohli), 4-134 (Rahul), 5-177 (Yadav), 6-192 (Sundar), 7-212 (Thakur), 8-224 (Siraj), 9-226 (Hooda) Bowing: Roach 8-0-42-1 (w1, nb1), Joseph 10-0-36-2, Smith 7-0-29-2 (w1), Holder 9-2-37-1, Hosein 6-0-39-1 (nb1), Allen 10-0-50-1 West Indies: B.

King, S. Hope, S. Brooks, D. Bravo, N. Pooran (capt), J. Holder, O. Smith, F. Allen, A. Joseph, K. Roach, A. Hosein Toss: West Indies Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND).