UrduPoint.com

India V West Indies Second ODI Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 06:46 PM

India v West Indies second ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard after India's innings in the second one-day international against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after India's innings in the second one-day international against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday: India R.

Sharma c Hope b Roach 5 R. Pant c Holder b Smith 18 V. Kohli c Hope b Smith 18 KL Rahul run out (Hosein/Hope) 49 S. Yadav c Joseph b Allen 64 W. Sundar c Joseph b Hosein 24 D. Hooda c Hosein b Holder 29 S.

Thakur c Brooks b Joseph 8 M. Siraj c Hope b Joseph 3 Y. Chahal not out 11 P. Krishna not out 0 Extras (b2, lb2, nb2, w2) 8 Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 237 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Rohit), 2-39 (Pant), 3-43 (Kohli), 4-134 (Rahul), 5-177 (Yadav), 6-192 (Sundar), 7-212 (Thakur), 8-224 (Siraj), 9-226 (Hooda) Bowing: Roach 8-0-42-1 (w1, nb1), Joseph 10-0-36-2, Smith 7-0-29-2 (w1), Holder 9-2-37-1, Hosein 6-0-39-1 (nb1), Allen 10-0-50-1 West Indies: B.

King, S. Hope, S. Brooks, D. Bravo, N. Pooran (capt), J. Holder, O. Smith, F. Allen, A. Joseph, K. Roach, A. Hosein Toss: West Indies Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND).

Related Topics

India Brooks Ahmedabad Virat Kohli KL Rahul TV P

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killi ..

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killing Three Palestinians in Nablu ..

39 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi arranges special ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi arranges special lecture by renowned visual art ..

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 391 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 391 points to close at 46,339 points 09 Feb 2022

4 minutes ago
 ICCI appeals for implementation of rent control ac ..

ICCI appeals for implementation of rent control act in courts

4 minutes ago
 Queen of Denmark tests positive for Covid-19

Queen of Denmark tests positive for Covid-19

4 minutes ago
 Senior Russian Diplomat, Indian Ambassador to Mosc ..

Senior Russian Diplomat, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Discuss Afghanistan - Minis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>