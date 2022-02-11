India v West Indies third ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard after India's innings in the third and final one-day international against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday

Scoreboard after India's innings in the third and final one-day international against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday: India R.

Sharma b Joseph 13 S. Dhawan c Holder b Smith 10 V. Kohli c Hope b Joseph 0 Suryakumar Iyer c Bravo b Walsh 80 R. Pant c ?Hope b Walsh 56 S. Yadav c Brooks b Allen 6 W. Sundar c Smith b Holder 33 D.

Chahar c Hope b Holder 38 Kuldeep Yadav c Hope b Holder 5 M. Siraj b Holder 4 P. Krishna not out 0 Extras (lb1, nb1, w18) 20 Total (all out, 50 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Rohit), 2-16 (Kohli), 3-42 (Dhawan), 4-152 (Pant), 5-164 (Suryakumar), 6-187 (Iyer), 7-240 (Chahar), 8-250 (Kuldeep), 9-261 (Sundar), 10-265 (Siraj) Bowling: Roach 7-0-39-0 (w3), Joseph 10-1-54-2 (w6), Smith 7-0-36-1 (w7, nb1), Holder 8-1-34-4 (w1), Allen 8-0-42-1, Walsh 10-0-59-2 (w1) West Indies: S.

Hope, B. King, D. Bravo, S. Brooks, N. Pooran (capt), J. Holder, F. Allen, O. Smith, A. Joseph, H. Walsh, K. Roach Toss: India Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND) tv Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)fk/axn