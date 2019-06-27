UrduPoint.com
India V West Indies World Cup Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:29 PM

India v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the India v West Indies World Cup match at Old Trafford on Thursday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :First innings scoreboard in the India v West Indies World Cup match at Old Trafford on Thursday: India K.L. Rahul b Holder 48 R.

Sharma c Hope b Roach 18 V. Kohli c sub b Holder 72 V. Shankar c Hope b Roach 14 K. Jadhav c Hope b Roach 7 M.S. Dhoni not out 56 H. Pandya c Allen b Cottrell 46 M. Shami c Hope b Cottrell 0 K. Yadav not out 0 Extras (1b, w6) 7 Total (seven wickets, 50 overs) 268 Did not bat: Y.

Chahal, J.

Bumrah Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Sharma), 2-98 (Rahul), 3-126 (Shankar), 4-140 (Jadhav), 5-180 (Kohli), 6-250 (Pandya), 7-252 (Shami) Bowling: Cottrell 10-0-50-2 (2w); Roach 10-0-36-3; Thomas 7-0-63-0 (2w); Allen 10-0-52-0; Holder 10-2-33-2; Brathwaite 3-0-33-0 (2w) West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Ambris, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas Toss: India Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

