India Vs. Afghanistan Live Score,T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33 Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33 India Vs. Afghanistan - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 33rd match of this tournament between India and Afghanistan. The match happens in Sheikh Zayed Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 3rd November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Afghanistan has to win this match to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing, and there is a lot of pressure on both teams today.

Besides India and Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Scotland, and Namibia are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of all teams in Group 2 as the situation of the points table is intense now.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33, you can see the live score of India Vs. Afghanistan at UrduPoint.

Past Records of India Vs. Afghanistan Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. India and Afghanistan faced each other twice in T20 International matches, and India won both matches.

As per this parameter, India is the favorite to win the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of India in T20 WC

India had played 33 T20 World Cup matches before and won 20 out of these 33 matches. In this tournament, India played two matches, losing both against Pakistan and New Zealand.

So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from mistakes and perform well in the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to have some hopes alive to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20 WC

Afghanistan had played 14 T20 World Cup matches before and won 5 out of these 14 matches. It played its three more T20 World Cup matches in this tournament. It won against Scotland and Namibia and lost against Pakistan.

So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, they played amazingly in their previous games. We hope it will perform well in the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

India Vs. Afghanistan in ICC T20 Rankings

India has a better position than Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel India is the favorite to win the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does India Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 3rd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 7872 points and a rating of 262.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at 7th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 15 matches. They currently have 3531 points and a rating of 235.

India Vs. Afghanistan Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, India has a 64.06 win percentage. In contrast, Afghanistan has a 35.71 win percentage. As per this parameter, India is the favorite to win the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

India Vs. Afghanistan, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, India was the T20 World Champion in 2007, runner-up in 2014, and semifinalist in 2016. In contrast, Afghanistan never qualified for the semifinals. However, India now has minor chances to qualify for the semifinals, and Afghanistan can make history this time.

Besides all, India is the favorite to win the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

India Vs. Afghanistan Position in Group 2 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently at the 2nd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They played three matches before, losing against Pakistan and winning against Scotland and Namibia. They currently have 4 points and a Net Run Rate of +3.097. If Afghanistan wins this match, it will have better chances to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2.

India is currently at the 5th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played two matches before, losing against Pakistan and New Zealand. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -1.609. If India wins this match, it will have a better position in the points table of Group 2.

T20 WC 2021 Match 33 India Vs. Afghanistan Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both India and Afghanistan.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in T20 World Cup 2021 33rd match will be among the following players.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain)

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Rahul Chahar

Ravichandran Ashwin

Axar Patel

Varun Chakravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohd Shami

Shardul Thakur

Playing 11 of Afghanistan

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 33rd match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper)

Hazratullah Zazai

Usman Ghani

Mohammad Shahzad (Wicketkeeper)

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Asghar Afghan

Gulbadin Naib

Najibullah Zadran (Vice-Captain)

Karim Janat

Rashid Khan

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Hamid Hassan

Farid Ahmed Malik

Naveen ul Haq

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Dawlat Zadran

Afsar Zazai (Wicketkeeper)

Qais Ahmad

Shapoor Zardan

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 India Vs. Afghanistan Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, head-to-head history, win percentage in T20 World Cups, and performance in past T20 World Cups, India is the favorite team to win the 33rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In contrast, Afghanistan has played outstandingly in this tournament. So, as per the position in Group 2, Afghanistan is the favorite to win this match. It will also have bright chances to qualify for the semifinals after beating India.

Both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for both teams. However, we predict India will have more chances to win the 33rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both India and Afghanistan.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 33 India Vs. Afghanistan Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33 India Vs. Afghanistan. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.