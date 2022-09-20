India vs Australia first Twenty20 score

Brief score from the first innings of the opening Twenty20 international match between India and Australia in Mohali on Tuesday

Mohali, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the opening Twenty20 international match between India and Australia in Mohali on Tuesday:India 208-6 , 20 overs (KL Rahul 55, S Yadav 46, H Pandya 71 not out; Ellis 3-30, Hazlewood 2-39) v AustraliaToss: Australia