UrduPoint.com

India Vs Australia First Twenty20 Score

Muhammad Rameez Published September 20, 2022 | 08:47 PM

India vs Australia first Twenty20 score

Brief score from the first innings of the opening Twenty20 international match between India and Australia in Mohali on Tuesday

Mohali, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the opening Twenty20 international match between India and Australia in Mohali on Tuesday:India 208-6 , 20 overs (KL Rahul 55, S Yadav 46, H Pandya 71 not out; Ellis 3-30, Hazlewood 2-39) v AustraliaToss: Australia

Related Topics

India Australia KL Rahul From

Recent Stories

2 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

2 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

37 seconds ago
 117 arrested for flouting dengue SOPs

117 arrested for flouting dengue SOPs

38 seconds ago
 Thousands people in relief camps suffering from Ma ..

Thousands people in relief camps suffering from Malaria, Gastro, other infectiou ..

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs LDA's fourth governing body meeting

CM chairs LDA's fourth governing body meeting

2 minutes ago
 NATO Not at War With Russia Despite Supply of Weap ..

NATO Not at War With Russia Despite Supply of Weapons to Kiev - Military Chief

2 minutes ago
 Acting Governor, Turkish envoy visit Pak-Turk Scho ..

Acting Governor, Turkish envoy visit Pak-Turk School & College

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.