India Vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42 IND Vs NAM Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are now at the end of the Super 12s. It is the 42nd match of this tournament between India and Namibia. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 8th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as it is the last game of both teams in Super 12s and this tournament. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing. Besides India and Namibia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Scotland are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of India Vs. Namibia Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. India and Namibia never faced each other in any T20 International match. Besides, India is an experienced team to play T20 World Cups.

As per this parameter, India is the favorite to win the 42nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of India in T20 WC

India had played 33 T20 World Cup matches before and won 20 out of these 33 matches. India played four matches in this tournament, winning against Afghanistan and Scotland and losing against Pakistan and New Zealand.

So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from mistakes and perform well in the 42nd match of T20 World Cup 2021 to have one more victory before returning home.

Past Records of Namibia in T20 WC

Namibia has never played any T20 World Cup matches before. However, it has played its first three T20 World Cup matches in this tournament's Group Stage and won 2 out of 3. Besides, Namibia won its first match in Super 12s against Scotland and lost three others against Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team has put a great show in this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in the 42nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a better position in Group 2 of Super 12s.

India Vs. Namibia in ICC T20 Rankings

India has a better position than Namibia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel India is the favorite to win the 42nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does India Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 3rd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 32 matches. They currently have 8430 points and a rating of 263.

Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Namibia T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 15th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Namibia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 22 matches. They currently have 3934 points and a rating of 179.

India Vs. Namibia Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, India has a 64.06 win percentage. In contrast, Namibia has a 42.

85 win percentage. However, this win percentage of Namibia is as per their performance in this tournament as it is their first T20 World Cup. As per this parameter, India is the favorite to win the 42nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

India Vs. Namibia, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, India was the T20 Champion in 2007, runner up in 2014, and semifinalist in 2016. In contrast, it's Namibia's first T20 World Cup. No matter how both teams performed in the past, both cannot qualify for the semifinals anymore. It's their last game in this tournament.

Besides all, India is the favorite to win the 42nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

India Vs. Namibia Position in Group 2 Points Table

India is currently at the 3rd position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played four matches before, winning against Afghanistan and Scotland and losing against Pakistan and New Zealand. They currently have 4 points and a Net Run Rate of +1.619.

Namibia is currently at the 5th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They played four matches before, winning against Scotland, and losing against Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of -1.851.

T20 WC 2021 Match 42 India Vs. Namibia Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both India and Namibia.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in T20 World Cup 2021 42nd match will be among the following players.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain)

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Rahul Chahar

Ravichandran Ashwin

Axar Patel

Varun Chakravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohd Shami

Shardul Thakur

Playing 11 of Namibia

Playing 11 of Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 42nd match will be among the following players.

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain)

Stephen Baard

Karl Birkenstock

Michau du Preez (Wicketkeeper)

Jan Frylinck

Zane Green (Wicketkeeper)

Nicol Lofie-Eaton

Bernard Scholtz

Ben Shikongo

JJ Smit (Vice-Captain)

Ruben Trumpelmann

Michael van Lingen

David Wiese

Craig Williams

Picky Ya France

Mauritius Ngupita

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 India Vs. Namibia Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, position in Group 2, and performance in past T20 World Cups, India is the favorite team to win the 42nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans hope both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for India. We predict India will have more chances to win the 42nd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both India and Namibia.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 42 India Vs. Namibia Live Score

