India Vs New Zealand 1st T20 Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 10 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:22 AM

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 international match between India and New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday

Jaipur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 international match between India and New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday: New Zealand M. Guptill c Iyer b Chahar 70 D.

Mitchell b Kumar 0 M. Chapman b Ashwin 63 G. Phillips lbw b Ashwin 0 T. Seifert c Yadav b Kumar 12 R. Ravindra b Siraj 7 M. Santner not out 4 T. Southee not out 0 Extras: (b2, lb3, w3) 8 Total: (for 6 wkts; 20 overs) 164 Did not bat: Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Mitchell), 2-110 (Chapman), 3-110 (Phillips), 4-150 (Guptill), 5-153 (Seifert), 6-162 (Ravindra) Bowling: Kumar 4-0-24-2 (1w), Chahar 4-0-42-1, Siraj 4-0-39-1 (1w), Ashwin 4-0-23-2, Patel 4-0-31-0 (1w) India K.L.

Rahul c Chapman b Santner 15 R.

Sharma c Ravindra b Boult 48 S. Yadav b Boult 62 R. Pant not out 17 S. Iyer c Boult b Southee 5 V. Iyer c Ravindra b Mitchell 4 A. Patel not out 1 Extras: (lb7, w7) 14 Total: (for 5 wkts; 19.4 overs) 166 Did not bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Rahul), 2-109 (Sharma), 3-144 (Yadav), 4-155 (S.

Iyer), 5-160 (V. Iyer) Bowling: Southee 4-0-40-1 (1w), Boult 4-0-31-2 (1w), Ferguson 4-0-24-0 (2w), Santner 4-0-19-1, Astle 3-0-34-0 (1w), Mitchell 0.4-0-11-1 (2w) Toss: India result: India won by five wickets Umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv Umpire: Anil Kumar Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

