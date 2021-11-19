India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international match between India and New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday

Mitchell c Yadav b HV Patel 31 M. Chapman c Rahul b AR Patel 21 G. Phillips c sub b HV Patel 34 T/ Seifert c Kumar b Ashwin 13 J. Neesham c Pant b Kumar 3 M. Santner not out 8 A. Milne not out 5 Extras (lb2, nb1, w4) 7 TOTAL (for six wkts; 20 overs) 153 Did not bat: T.

Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Guptill), 2-79 (Chapman), 3-90 (Mitchell), 4-125 (Seifert), 5-137 (Phillips), 6-140 (Neesham) Bowling: Kumar 4-0-39-1 (1w), Chahar 4-0-42-1, AR Patel 4-0-26-1 (1w), Ashwin 4-0-19-1 (2w), HV Patel 4-0-25-2 (1nb) India K.

L.

Rahul c Philipps b Southee 65 R. Sharma c Guptill b Southee 55 V. Iyer not out 12 S. Yadav b Southee 1 R. Pant not out 12 Extras: (lb6, w4) 10 Total: (for 3 wkts; 17.2 overs) 155 Did not bat: S.

Iyer, A. Patel, R. Ashwin, B. Kumar, D. Chahar, H. Patel Fall of wickets: 1-117 (Rahul), 2-135 (Sharma), 3-137 (Yadav), Bowling: Southee 4-0-16-3 (1w), Boult 4-0-36-0 (2w), Santner 4-0-33-0, Milne 3-0-39-0 (1w), Sodhi 2-0-13-0, Neesham 0.2-0-12-0 Toss: India result: India won by 7 wickets Umpires: Anil Kumar Chaudhary (IND) and Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)tv Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)