India Vs. Scotland Live Score, IND vs SCO T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37 Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37 India Vs. Scotland - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 37th match of this tournament between India and Scotland. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 5th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as India has to win this match to have some chances to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing, and there is a lot of pressure on both teams today.

Besides India and Scotland, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Namibia, and New Zealand are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The result of this match will decide the future of all teams in Group 2 as the situation of the points table is intense now.

Past Records of India Vs. Scotland Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. India and Scotland faced each other in one T20 International match that did not result due to rain. Besides, India is an experienced team and has to win this match.

As per this parameter, India is the favorite to win the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of India in T20 WC

India had played 33 T20 World Cup matches before and won 20 out of these 33 matches. India played three matches in this tournament, winning against Afghanistan and losing against Pakistan and New Zealand.

So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will learn from mistakes and perform well in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to have some hopes alive to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s.

Past Records of Scotland in T20 WC

Scotland had played 7 T20 World Cup matches before and won only one out of these seven matches. However, it played outstandingly in the Group Stage of this tournament. In Super 12s, Scotland played three matches, losing against Afghanistan, Namibia, and New Zealand.

The Scotland T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, as per their performance in this tournament, we hope it will perform well in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a better position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12s.

India Vs. Scotland in ICC T20 Rankings

India has a better position than Scotland in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel India is the favorite to win the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does India Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 3rd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 7872 points and a rating of 262.

Where does Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 14th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 21 matches. They currently have 3918 points and a rating of 187.

India Vs. Scotland Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, India has a 64.

06 win percentage. In contrast, Scotland has a 40.00 win percentage. As per this parameter, India is the favorite to win the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

India Vs. Scotland, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, India was the World Champion in 2007, runner up in 2014, and semifinalist in 2016. In contrast, Scotland never qualified for the semifinals. However, India can now qualify for the semifinals only if they win today and their next match against Namibia. Even if India wins its upcoming matches, there are many ifs and buts for India to qualify for the semifinals.

Besides all, India is the favorite to win the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

India Vs. Scotland Position in Group 2 Points Table

India is currently at the 4th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played three matches before, winning against Afghanistan and losing against Pakistan and New Zealand. They currently have 2 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.073. If India loses this match, it will have no hopes to qualify for the semifinals from Group 2.

Scotland is currently at the 6th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They played three matches before, losing against Afghanistan, Namibia, and New Zealand. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -2.645. If Scotland wins this match, it will have a better position before the tournament ends.

T20 WC 2021 Match 37 India Vs. Scotland Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both India and Scotland.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in T20 World Cup 2021 37th match will be among the following players.

Virat Kohli (Captain)

Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain)

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Rahul Chahar

Ravichandran Ashwin

Axar Patel

Varun Chakravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mohd Shami

Shardul Thakur

Playing 11 of Scotland

Playing 11 of Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 37th match will be among the following players.

Kyle Coetzer (Captain)

Richard Berrington (Vice-Captain)

Dylan Budge

Matthew Cross (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Davey

Ally Evans

Chris Greaves

Michael Leask

Calum Macleod

George Munsey

Safyaan Sharif

Hamza Tahir

Craig Wallace (Wicketkeeper)

Mark Watt

Brad Wheal

Olie Haris

Chris Sole

Gavin Main

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 India Vs. Scotland Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, position in Group 2, and performance in past T20 World Cups, India is the favorite team to win the 37th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans are hoping both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for India. We predict India will have more chances to win the 37th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both India and Scotland.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 37 India Vs. Scotland Live Score

