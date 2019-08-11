India want Davis Cup tie moved from Pakistan

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :India have asked the International Tennis Federation to move their upcoming Davis Cup tie from Pakistan to a neutral venue due to escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Indian team are scheduled in Islamabad for the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie to be held on September 14 and 15.

But relations between the neighbours are badly strained after India revoked the special autonomy status of occupied Kashmir.

"We have asked ITF for a neutral venue because the situation is a bit unpredictable," All India Tennis Association (AITA) president Praveen Mahajan told AFP on Sunday.

Pakistan Tennis Federation vice president Khalid Rehmani said his country remained ready to host the tie.

Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with India amid a military lockdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir and stopped a cross-border train.

The AITA was preparing to send its team to Pakistan despite suspended sporting ties between the two countries, but the held Kashmir situation has raised fresh doubts.

An Indian tennis team last toured Pakistan in 1964 for the Davis Cup, where they defeated the hosts 4-0.

Pakistan lost 3-2 when they toured Mumbai in 2006.

Until a few years ago, Pakistan were forced to host home Davis Cup ties at neutral venues as teams refused to travel to the South Asian nation over security concerns.

India named a full-strength squad for the crucial tie with the country's highest-ranked players in Prajnesh Gunneswaran (90) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (184) to play the four singles matches.