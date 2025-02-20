India will not make it past group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Amir

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former Pakistan Fast Bowler also predicts that Pakistan and New Zealand will qualify for semi-finals from Group A

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2025) India would not make it past the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan Fast Bowler Mohammad Amir predicted on Thursday.

Mohammad Amir while talking on a local private tv said that New Zealand is the most balanced team in Group A. He said that he believed that India would not advance beyond the group stage.

ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

The former fast bowler said India's chances have been significantly affected by the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, and with Mohammad Shami returning from injury, their chances of making it to the semi-finals are slim.

Mohammad Amir further predicted that Pakistan and New Zealand would qualify for the semi-finals from Group A.

The former cricketer also made another prediction, stating that New Zealand would defeat India during their group match in Dubai.