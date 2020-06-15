Indian Athlete Gomathi Marimauthu banned for four years

(@fidahassanain)

The player was found guilty of doping and stripped of her 800-meter title

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) Indian athlete Gomathi Marimuthu was banned for four years after she was found guilty of doping and stripped of her 800-meter title.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the 31-year-old Indian runner will be banned until May 2023 and disqualified from all races in a two-month period last year.

Marimuthu tested positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone at the 2019 Asian track championships in Qatar in April.

According to the reports, three reports from sample taken in India were found positive and were confirmed after she won the Asian title.

However, Marimuthu can Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge the ban.