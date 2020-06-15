UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Athlete Gomathi Marimauthu Banned For Four Years

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:30 AM

Indian Athlete Gomathi Marimauthu banned for four years

The player was found guilty of doping and stripped of her 800-meter title

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) Indian athlete Gomathi Marimuthu was banned for four years after she was found guilty of doping and stripped of her 800-meter title.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the 31-year-old Indian runner will be banned until May 2023 and disqualified from all races in a two-month period last year.

Marimuthu tested positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone at the 2019 Asian track championships in Qatar in April.

According to the reports, three reports from sample taken in India were found positive and were confirmed after she won the Asian title.

However, Marimuthu can Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge the ban.

Related Topics

India Qatar April May 2019 All From Asia Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian Defense Minister ..

13 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 June 2020

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.