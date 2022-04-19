Indian Baseball team confirm participation in South Asian Gaems 2023 Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali The Baseball Federation of India has announced to send its national baseball team to participate in the South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan next year.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Federation Baseball Secretary General of the Indian Baseball Federation Manoj Kohli confirmed the participation of the Indian baseball team and congratulated POA & PFB on hosting the International Games.

On this occasion, the President of Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said that the teams of Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh have already confirmed their participation in the SA Games .

He said that Pakistan baseball teams (men and women) are number one in South Asia and are dubbed as favourite to win both gold medals for Pakistan in baseball.

He further said that the representatives of Pakistan Federation Baseball in Islamabad have met the Director General of Pakistan sports board Col (R) Asif Zaman in connection with holding camp of Pakistan team.

" DG PSB has assured that the training camp of Pakistan baseball team for Asian Games and South Asian Games will be held at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad very soon", said PFB chief.